Doctors In Matthew Perry Case Investigated By Medical Board, Still Have Licenses

The two doctors charged in connection with Matthew Perry's death are being investigated by the Medical Board of California, but they haven't had their licenses suspended ... at least not yet.

Dr. Mark Chavez and Dr. Salvador Plasencia are the two physicians charged with illegally conspiring to supply ketamine to the late "Friends" star.

The State's Medical Board tells TMZ ... they are aware of the criminal charges against Dr. Chavez and Dr. Plasencia and are investigating the matter.

In the meantime, the Board tells us the medical licenses for both physicians remain active ... and there has been no discipline taken against their licenses.

As we've reported ... Chavez has already cut a deal with prosecutors, pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute ketamine.

Dr. Chavez admitted to selling the drug to Dr. Plasencia, and prosecutors say he obtained ketamine by writing fraudulent prescriptions.

Prosecutors say Dr. Plasencia, a physician at an urgent care center, would often inject Matthew with large doses of ketamine ... even administering the drug at Perry's home.