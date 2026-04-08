Matthew Perry's Stepmom Asks Court for Maximum Sentence for 'Ketamine Queen'

Matthew Perry's stepmother is speaking out ahead of today's sentencing of the "Ketamine Queen" ... urging the court to give her the maximum prison term.

Debbie Perry submitted a victim impact statement Tuesday to the U.S. district court overseeing the prosecution of Jasveen Sangha -- AKA the "Ketamine Queen" -- describing the pain caused by the "heartless" Sangha as "irreversible."

Debbie wrote her statement like a poem ... "There is no joy… No light in the window. They won’t be back.”

She continued, "You caused this… You who has talent for business enough to make money chose the one way that hurts people."

Debbie called Sangha's existence joyless and "sad." She went on ... "How sad for you... How sad for us all. We miss him."

Sangha's is set to sentenced Wednesday ... she's been in federal custody since August 2024, pleading guilty last fall to 5 federal charges related to Matthew's 2023 death. Sangha has admitted to selling dozens of vials of liquid ketamine to Matthew in October 2023, and prosecutors say she used a middleman to distribute them.

In a March filing, federal prosecutors asked for a 15-year prison sentence followed by three years of supervised release. They reasoned she never stopped selling ketamine to her clients ... even after knowing she was responsible for Matthew's death. Prosecutors said her actions showed "a cold callousness and disregard for life."

We broke the tragic news -- Matthew was found face down in the backyard pool of his Pacific Palisades, California home on Oct. 28, 2023. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

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In total, 5 people were charged in relation to the "Friends" star's death ... 2 doctors -- Salvador Plasencia and Mark Chavez -- the actor’s assistant Kenneth Iwamasa -- who injected him with the drug multiple times before his death-- Matthew's acquaintance Erik Fleming, and Sangha herself.

Plasencia was sentenced to more than 2 years in prison and Chavez got 8 months of home confinement plus 3 years of supervised release for their roles in Matthew's death.