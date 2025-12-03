Matthew Perry's Mom & Stepdad Keith Morrison Condemn 'Greedy' Doctor

Matthew Perry's mom Suzanne and stepdad Keith Morrison absolutely poured their hearts out in a victim impact letter to the judge ... who today will sentence the doctor who pleaded guilty to supplying their son the drugs that killed him.

Dr. Salvador Plasencia is the man "most culpable" for Perry's 2023 drug-related death, according to the letter.

They wrote ... “How do you measure grief? Can you possibly provide any rational accounting? The bottom falling out? Yes, that."

They continued ... "Here was a life so entwined with ours and held aloft sometimes with duct tape and bailing wire, with anything that might keep that big terrible thing from killing our first-born son, and our hearts with him. And then those greedy jackals come out of the dark, and all the effort is for naught; it all crashes down.”

Plasencia admitted to distributing 20 vials of ketamine to Perry and Perry's personal assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa, between September 30, 2023 and October 12, 2023. Perry died October 28 that year from acute effects of ketamine and drowning.

"His crime I find truly hard to understand," Keith wrote of Plasencia. "Here was a man who’d studied for years and years, poured sweat and tears, I imagine, into his quest to become a doctor. A long road with a narrow gate, to enter that esteemed profession. Why become a doctor?"

He continued ... "This doctor conspired to break his most important vows, repeatedly, sneaked through the night to meet his victim in secret. For what, a few thousand dollars? So he could feed on the vulnerability of our son…and crow, as he did so, with that revealing question: 'I wonder how much this moron will pay. Let’s find out.'"

Perry's biological father John Perry also wrote an impact letter with his wife -- Matthew's stepmother Debby -- sharing their immense grief ... Plasencia doesn't "deserve to hear our feelings."

"Matthew's recovery counted on you saying NO," they wrote. "“We ask the court to give you plenty of time to think about your actions by extending your sentence beyond the mandatory time.”