Matthew Perry Was Given 27 Shots of Ketamine Before Death, New Doc Claims

Matthew Perry's final days were flooded with ketamine -- 27 doses in just three days before his tragic death in October 2023, a bombshell new documentary has revealed.

Peacock's "Matthew Perry: A Hollywood Tragedy" was released Tuesday, with U.S. Attorney Martin Estrada -- who led the investigation -- pointing fingers at the people who allegedly supplied Perry with the powerful anesthetic.

According to Estrada, these weren't just medical professionals -- they were opportunists who "should have known much better."

Dr. Salvador Plasencia was one name at the center of the doc, which claims text messages show he saw Perry's addiction as a money-making machine, and he allegedly cashed in. But he's not alone -- alongside him in the legal hot seat is alleged drug dealer Jasveen Sangha, AKA the "Ketamine Queen."

Five arrests were made in Perry's death probe, including two doctors, his longtime assistant, and a suspected drug dealer.

While some await trial in March 2025, Perry's former live-in assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa, already pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute ketamine causing death.

Estrada says in the documentary ... "In the past, we used to call these things 'overdose deaths' and do more blaming of the victim. We don't do that anymore." Instead, he explained, the focus is on holding drug dealers and reckless prescribers accountable.

