Matthew Perry Had No Connection With 'Ketamine Queen,' Her Lawyer Claims

Jasveen Sangha, who federal prosecutors allege is a drug dealer known as the "Ketamine Queen," has NO association with Matthew Perry, despite being charged in connection with his death ... at least according to her attorney.

Mark Geragos' firm is representing Sangha and he went on the "Today" show Wednesday morning and tried to distance Sangha from the late "Friends" actor, who died from a ketamine overdose.

Play video content

When asked how Sangha linked up with Matthew in the first place, Geragos vehemently denied they were ever connected, saying point blank ... "She isn't connected to Matthew Perry at all."

Sangha is one of 5 people charged in Matthew's death, and federal prosecutors claim she viewed herself as a "celebrity drug dealer with high-quality goods" ... namely, ketamine.

However, Geragos says folks are trying to make Sangha out to be "something that she isn't" ... and he says there's a whole other side to the story yet to be told, and it's all going to come out in court.