Matthew Perry's Home Where He Died Sells Almost 1 Year After Death

Matthew Perry's Pacific Palisades house has sold ... almost one year to the day since the famous actor passed away on the property.

The Friends star's former abode sold for $8.55 million in an off-market deal this week -- the 3,500-square-foot, four-bedroom home was sold to movie producer and real estate developer Anita Verma-Lallian, one of her reps noted to the Los Angeles Times.

Perry originally bought the property back in 2020 for $6 million ... and, it was in the hot tub at the propery where he died.

TMZ broke the story ... Perry died from the acute effects of Ketamine after his death initially appeared to be drowning. Contributory factors to his death included drowning, coronary artery disease, and buprenorphine effects.

He was found unresponsive in the hot tub on October 28 of last year ... so, the house sold nearly on the first anniversary of his passing.

In August, Perry's personal assistant, two doctors and an alleged drug dealer known as the "Ketamine Queen" were arrested in connection to his death.

One of the doctors, Dr. Mark Chavez, has already pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine earlier this month.

Perry was 54.