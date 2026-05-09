YouTuber Catches Heat After Attending Wedding Amid Hantavirus Outbreak

If you attended a recent wedding with YouTuber Ruhi Çenet in Istanbul, then you may want to get checked for the deadly hantavirus before it's too late!

Here's the scoop ... Cenet was one of 147 passengers and staff aboard the doomed MV Hondius cruise, which is now being investigated for a suspected hantavirus outbreak by the World Health Organization. During the trip in April, three passengers died, possibly from hantavirus, which is an infectious disease typically spread through contact with rats and other rodents.

On May 3, Cenet attended the crowded wedding in Istanbul, Turkey — and he caught a lot of heat from people online after a photo surfaced on social media showing him at the event.

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Days later, Cenet posted to Instagram that he only went to the wedding because the WHO had not yet announced the hantavirus probe. The WHO informed the world of the outbreak the same day as the wedding — but Cenet somehow didn't get the memo at first.

It all began on April 1 when the MV Hondius ship embarked on an "Atlantic expedition" from Ushuaia, Argentina, enroute to Spain's Canary Islands with several stops along the way. Officials believe a Dutch couple contracted the virus on a bird-watching trip before boarding the ship. The couple and a German national died in the ensuing outbreak.