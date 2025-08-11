Jennifer Aniston Says She Was Mourning Matthew Perry Long Before He Died
Jennifer Aniston just dropped a gut-wrenching confession -- her heartbreak over Matthew Perry didn’t begin the day he died ... it began long before.
The actress said in a new interview she and the rest of her "Friends" did everything they could to help Matthew over the years -- but his battle with addiction was a brutal uphill battle he could never fully escape ... and it felt like they'd been "mourning" him for a long time before he died.
Jen told Vanity Fair that losing Matthew was devastating for them, and of course, his fans -- but admits she's relieved knowing he’s finally free from his pain. "There’s a part of me that thinks this is better," she said.
Jen and Matthew were undeniably close -- she’s opened up about him often since his passing, even marking the one-year anniversary last October with a heartfelt tribute.
Matthew was found unresponsive in a hot tub at his L.A. home on Oct. 28, 2023, and was later pronounced dead at age 54 -- the coroner ruled he died from the acute effects of ketamine.
Five people have since been charged in connection with his death, including Dr. Salvador Plasencia, who last month pled guilty in federal court to four counts of distributing ketamine in L.A.