Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

'Friends' Cast Skipped Matthew Perry's Emmys Tribute 'Cause It Was 'Too Soon'

Matthew Perry Why 'Friends' Skipped Emmys ... 'Too Soon,' Producer Says

1/17/2024 8:04 AM PT
Friends Cast
Getty Composite

The "Friends" cast wasn't at the Emmys Monday night to honor the late Matthew Perry ... and now we know why they bailed.

Emmy producers are now explaining that while Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer all bagged an invite, they opted not to come together onstage ... cause it was just too soon after Matthew's sudden death in October.

1/15/24
I'LL BE THERE FOR YOU
FOX

Emmy's EP Jesse Collins tells The Hollywood Reporter he totally gets it from their POV -- they're mourning someone they were very close to for years.

He says while they can't speak on their behalf, they must respect that the "Friends" cast was their own little family.

matthew perry memorium
Getty

Matthew was the last person to appear on screen during the Emmys' in memoriam segment honoring fallen stars .... with singer Charlie Puth transitioning from "See You Again" to a stripped-back version of the "Friends" theme song, "I'll Be There for You."

Old School 'Friends' Photos
Launch Gallery
the 'friends' cast Launch Gallery
Getty

TMZ broke the story ... Matthew was found unresponsive in his jacuzzi on Oct. 28 after playing 2 hours of pickleball at Riviera Country Club near his home in Pacific Palisades. First responders rushed to the property on a cardiac arrest call, and he was declared deceased on the scene after an apparent drowning.

Remembering Matthew Perry
Launch Gallery
Matthew Perry Through The Years Launch Gallery
Getty

The L.A. County Medical Examiner's Office released the toxicology report in December ... he died from "the acute effects of ketamine," a drug used to treat depression and is also used as a recreational drug.

FRIENDS TO THE END
SplashNews.com

Matthew's "Friends" costars attended his funeral on Nov. 3.

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later