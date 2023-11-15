Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer Pay Tribute To Matthew Perry

Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer are following their fellow "Friends" costars in honoring the death of their pal, Matthew Perry ... saying the loss is one that cuts incredibly deep.

The 2 shared their emotional thoughts on Instagram Wednesday morning -- Jennifer says she's been experiencing an "insane wave of emotions" since losing her friend ... adding, "We loved him deeply. He was such a part of our DNA."

She says Matthew loved making others laugh, and shared a screenshot from a conversation they had over text ... in which Matthew sent Jennifer a throwback photo of them on set, with her laughing while they talked -- writing to her, "Making you laugh just made my day."

Jennifer ends her post, saying "I love you so much and I know you are now completely at peace and out of any pain. I talk to you every day… sometimes I can almost hear you saying 'could you BE any crazier?' Rest little brother. You always made my day ..."

David shared similar thoughts about the late actor -- writing, "You had heart. Which you were generous with, and shared with us, so we could create a family out of six strangers."

He says Matthew's comedic timing and delivery were unmatched ... claiming he could bend a simple line of dialogue and turn it into "something so entirely original and unexpectedly funny it still astonishes."

As we reported, Courteney Cox opened up about Matthew on Tuesday, saying she's "grateful for every moment I had with you Matty and I miss you every day."

Matt LeBlanc did much of the same ... writing, "It was an honor to share the stage with you and to call you my friend. I will always smile when I think of you and I'll never forget you. Never."