Who Has Jennifer Aniston Dated?

Jennifer Aniston's become one of the most recognizable people in Hollywood ... and she's dated some familiar faces, too!

The "Friends" star's been linked to several guys over the course of her career -- and she even married two of them!

We're going to check out who the actress has been involved with over the past few decades ... and see how she feels about her past boyfriends and husbands.

Jennifer Dated Around At The Beginning Of Her Career

One of Aniston's earliest roles was as Jeannie Bueller on the short-lived TV series "Ferris Bueller," and she briefly dated her costar -- and on-screen brother -- Charlie Schlatter, although their romance proved to be short-lived.

She then moved on with actor Daniel McDonald, and they remained together from 1990 until 1995, when they went their separate ways.

The actress remained fond of the performer -- he passed away in 2007 -- after the end of their relationship, and she later told the New York Times that he was her "first love" and that McDonald "would have been the one."

Following a brief fling with Counting Crows frontman Adam Duritz, Aniston began seeing Tate Donovan, who later starred as one of her love interests on "Friends."

The pair remained together for two years -- although they only began costarring after their real-life breakup ... which was later echoed on screen when their characters went their split up.

Jennifer Got Hitched -- For The First Time -- to Brad Pitt

Aniston subsequently started one of the most high-profile relationships in Hollywood history when she began dating Brad Pitt in 1998 -- although they had met through their managers four years earlier.

The pair got engaged in 1999, and they went on to tie the knot in a lavish wedding ceremony that took place in Malibu the following year, which included a performance by Melissa Etheridge and a fireworks show.

Aniston appeared to hint she was ready to start a family with Pitt in a 2005 interview with The Guardian, when she stated she was "looking forward to slowing down."

However, the pair separated after rumors began to swirl about the actor getting close to his "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" costar Angelina Jolie -- whom he later famously wed and divorced -- and Jen and Brad formally ended their marriage in March 2005.

The performers have remained on good terms ever since their split -- Pitt even attended his ex-wife's 50th birthday party in 2019, according to People.

She Moved On After Her Divorce -- With Several Guys

Aniston picked herself up and moved on following her divorce from Pitt, and she was linked to Vince Vaughn after they costarred in the 2006 film "The Break-Up."

The pair actually began their romance in 2005, although it was short-lived -- they broke up by December the following year.

Aniston subsequently started dating John Mayer, to whom she was first linked in 2008, and they maintained an on-again-off-again relationship for a year.

After the two broke up for the final time in 2009, the musician told Rolling Stone he had "never really gotten over" the split, and described the period as "one of the worst times of my life."

Jennifer Was Married To Justin Theroux ... For A While

Aniston's second husband was Justin Theroux, whom she met when she visited the set of the action-comedy flick "Tropic Thunder" in 2007.

The pair connected while costarring in the 2012 film "Wanderlust," and they subsequently embarked on a whirlwind romance that saw them getting engaged that same year.

The performers tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony at their home in Bel Air, California, in August of 2015.

Aniston and Theroux remained together for a total of three years before they decided to end their relationship in 2018 ... although they have remained on friendly terms ever since their split.