Bill Belichick's Girlfriend Jordon Hudson and His Former Partners

Bill Belichick made a reputation for himself coaching various professional and college football teams ... and his star's only shined brighter ever since the beginning of his relationship with Jordon Hudson.

The sports figure and the former beauty queen have made plenty of headlines with their high-profile relationship -- and their 48-year age gap!

We're going to check out what brought the happy couple together ... and who the former New England Patriots coach has been with in the past.

Belichick Was Married To His Former Wife, Debby Clarke, For Nearly 30 Years

Although his relationship with Hudson's been relatively brief, Belichick's proved that he can stick with someone for the long run, as he was formerly married to Debby Clarke.

The football coach and his longtime spouse tied the knot in 1977, and they started a family with the birth of their daughter Amanda in 1984.

Belichick and Clarke went on to welcome a pair of sons, Stephen and Brian, both of whom worked with their father during his time with the Patriots.

However, the coach and his spouse ultimately went their separate ways after just under three decades of marriage ... and they finalized their divorce in 2006.

Belichick Moved On -- And Worked -- With Linda Holliday

Belichick moved on from his divorce by starting a relationship with TV host Linda Holliday, whom he first began seeing in 2007.

The pair went on to collaborate on various philanthropic projects, and she served as the director of the Bill Belichick Foundation, which was founded in 2013.

While the football coach and the media figure remained together for a total of 16 years, they ended their relationship in 2023.

A source spoke to People at the time and claimed that, while Holliday was dismayed about the end of her romance with Belichick, she was "well taken care of" following the split.

Belichick Initially Met Hudson In 2021

Belichick and Hudson initially met in February of 2021 -- and we shared a selfie that the beauty queen took at the time a few years later!

The pair's first encounter took place when they were seated next to each other on a flight from the Boston area down to Florida, and the coach asked about her college coursework.

Belichick autographed one of Hudson's books following their initial conversation, and they remained in contact over the following years.

The two began going on under-the-radar dates in 2023, but their cover was blown when they were spotted in each other's company during a trip to New Orleans' French Quarter.

Although rumors swirled about the pair in subsequent months, nothing concrete was confirmed about a potential relationship -- until we broke the story about their official status in June of 2024.

The Pair Began Discussing Their Relationship Openly in 2024

Belichick and Hudson went on to make their red carpet debut at The Museum Gala, and Hudson shared a post about the event on her Instagram account, where she described her boyfriend as one of her "favourite things."

The former cheerleader went on to share her take on the state of her relationship by posting several photos on her Instagram Story on New Year's Eve in 2024, and wrote via People that she "can't wait to take punches" for her romance.

She also hit out at the "keyboard warriors" who doubted the state of her relationship, writing that their "illusion of righteousness only fuels my authenticity."

Hudson then posted a photo of Belichick holding a phone while listening to Taylor Swift's song "New Year's Day," in which the line "Hold onto the memories" was shown.

Belichick's Interview On CBS Fell Apart When He Was Asked About Hudson

While the pair appeared to be warming up to having their romance play out in the public eye, they seemed to crack under the pressure during Belichick's interview on CBS News' "Sunday Morning," which aired in April 2025.

The sports figure was accompanied by his girlfriend during the taping of the interview, which was conducted by journalist Tony Dokoupil, and she awkwardly shut the reporter down when he inquired about the state of their relationship ... which was all caught on camera.

The coach subsequently issued a statement about the interview, and he said via People that he had agreed to keep the conversation focused on his book "The Art Of Winning: Lessons From A Life In Football."

Belichick then claimed that, when Dokoupil veered off and began asking about his relationship, Hudson stepped in to "help refocus the discussion," and he said the segment was ultimately comprised of "selectively edited clips and stills."

However, CBS News issued a statement of its own, and asserted there weren't any "preconditions or limitations to this conversation" when Belichick agreed to the interview.

Belichick and Hudson Have Fielded Engagement Rumors

The coach and his partner have since fielded engagement rumors, and a report from the New York Times claimed Hudson has spoken openly about her future with the coach to at least one individual.

We shared a photo of Hudson wearing what appeared to be an engagement ring in May this year.

The former cheerleader was spotted with the accessory while preparing to board a flight from N.C.'s Raleigh-Durham Airport back to Boston.