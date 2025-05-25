Jordon Hudson Fuels Bill Belichick Engagement Speculation With Ring

Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson have been fueling engagement speculation for weeks ... and, Jordon's jewelry won't shut down the rumors -- 'cause it looks like she's wearing a ring on that finger.

We got a pic of the former cheerleader at the Raleigh-Durham Airport Saturday waiting for a flight to take her back to Boston, our sources say ... and, peep her left hand -- looks like there's some bling.

It's hard to make out if this is a big diamond engagement ring or not -- and, jewelry can just be jewelry without a bigger meaning sometimes -- but, with all the rumors swirling around the couple right now, it will certainly perk up eyebrows.

As you know ... Bill got people buzzing when he gave his boat a makeover -- renaming it the "I + VIII Rings."

Play video content TMZSports.com

Of course, Bill's got eight Super Bowl Rings already ... but, now the question is whether an engagement ring to Jordon brought the total up to 9.

Belichick was previously married from 1977 to 2006 ... and, he's had other GFs in the past -- like Linda Holliday, who was recently offered money to take on Hudson in the ring. Not one you can put on your finger, mind you.