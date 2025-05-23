Jordon Hudson Rips Pablo Torre, Calls His Belichick 'Findings' 'Factually Incorrect'

After another round of less-than-flattering words about her and her relationship with Bill Belichick, Jordon Hudson is firing back at Pablo Torre ... calling the journalist's reporting "factually incorrect" and straight-up "defamatory."

Torre -- the former ESPN talent -- has taken a deep dive into Hudson and Belichick's romance multiple times this month for his "Pablo Torre Finds Out" YouTube show ... and most of his work has painted an unfavorable picture of the 24-year-old.

In the May 9 episode, Torre reported Belichick's family is concerned over the Hudson relationship due to the huge role she's earned in his life. He also stated she once tried to force her way into a commercial that her 73-year-old partner was starring in. He added that Univ. of North Carolina officials had barred her from their football facilities because of her behavior around the Tar Heels coach -- though the school later vehemently denied that.

In PTFO's latest episode, which dropped Friday morning, Torre delved into an Airbnb Hudson and Belichick once rented together back in 2023. As part of his report, he ran an interview with the owners of the unit, who didn't exactly have the kindest words to say about her.

Minutes after the vid was posted, Hudson took to her Instagram page to take a blowtorch to the reporting.

"Pablo Torre's 'findings' have been nothing short of factually incorrect, slanderous, defamatory and targeted," she wrote. "Can y'all please stop giving credibility to this 'reporter'?"

She added a screen grab of a text message conversation that appeared to be with one of the owners of the Airbnb she and Bill had stayed at.

The post, however, was deleted a short time after it went up.

Torre has not yet addressed her IG comments ... but Jordon went to another social media platform later Friday to appear to make another comment on his reporting.

Torre had stated in the recent PTFO show he believes Ring video showing a shirtless Belichick at the property had gotten out via the owners. Seemingly in response, Jordon, on her X page, wrote, "Hey @Airbnb - Quick question. How do you feel about Airbnb owners publicly distributing security footage and information about tenants / their stay?"