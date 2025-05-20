Bill Belichick's Boat Gets New Paint Job, Fuels Jordon Hudson Engagement Rumors

Bill Belichick's beloved boat just got a new paint job ... and the fresh coat is only fueling the rumors he and his girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, are engaged.

Check out some images of the sparkling vessel TMZ Sports obtained on Tuesday -- you can see Bill's water whip, which used to be dubbed "Eight Rings" in honor of all his Super Bowl titles, is now being called "One Plus Eight Rings."

Graphics on the side of the ride show eight rings now encircle the bottom of the R in the boat's name, while another ring wraps around the upper portion of the letter.

It's, of course, not yet known what the additional ring stands for ... but it's hard not to speculate it perhaps represents an engagement ring he potentially gave to Hudson in recent months.

Then again, it could also be an homage to the national championship the 24-year-old once won during her time as a cheerleader at Bridgewater St.

Hudson and Belichick haven't ever been shy about putting their combined nine title rings on public display ... back at the NFL Honors ceremony during Super Bowl week in New Orleans, the coaching legend rocked all eight of his, while Jordon wore hers.