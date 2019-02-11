Bill Belichick Boat Gets Makeover ... 'VIII Rings' Baby!!!

Bill Belichick's Boat Gets Super Bowl Makeover, 'VIII Rings' Baby!

Everything associated with the New England Patriots is getting another Super Bowl ring ... including Bill Belichick's famous boat!!!

ICYMI ... Bill's owned a little fishing vessel for years -- and it's always been named after the number of Super Bowl rings he's accumulated.

So ... yeah, the thing's undergone new paint jobs A LOT.

It didn't take long for Bill to update it once again after the Pats' win over the Rams ... 'cause 8 days after SB53, it was spotted on the docks with a new name -- "VIII Rings"!!!

Of course, Bill won two Super Bowls with the Giants as an assistant under Bill Parcells in 1987 and 1991 ... and he's now got SIX as head man of the Pats.

BTW ... The Hoody definitely knows how to get down on a boat ... remember when he took this epic nap on the water with his smokin' hot GF in 2017??

The Pats just don't lose!