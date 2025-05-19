Rob Gronkowski Giggles Over Bill Belichick, Jordon Hudson Jokes

Play video content Sundae Conversation

Rob Gronkowski was trolled about his former coach Bill Belichick's polarizing relationship with 24-year-old Jordon Hudson ... but in true Gronk fashion, he couldn't help but laugh his ass off over it all.

The future Hall of Famer sat down with Caleb Pressley for a "Sundae Conversation" ... and at one point in the cheeky interview, the former Barstool Sports personality hit him with a quick one while pretending to talk NFL.

"The matchups this year are incredible ... and there's a lot of really exciting teams," Pressley said. "Bills picked up a 24-year-old."

A confused Gronk replied, asking if he was talking about Buffalo ... Pressley assured him he wasn't -- in fact, he was referring to the 73-year-old eight-time Super Bowl winner.

"Have you met Coach Belichick's girlfriend?" he asked ... and Gronk started to giggle like a kid before admitting he has not.

But it didn't stop there -- CP had a follow-up locked and loaded.

"The crayon you wrote your book with -- did you take that out of her backpack?"

Gronk gave props for the clever delivery ... admitting he got got.

The whole segment was filled with funny moments ... and there was even a back-and-forth over Aaron Hernandez.

"This is the most outrageous show I've ever been on," Gronk said.