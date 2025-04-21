Rob Gronkowski Shuts Down Coaching Potential, My Life's Too Good!

Play video content TMZSports.com

Rob Gronkowski won't be spiking a headset on the New England sideline anytime soon ... but if you ask him, the Patriots are better off with their current staff anyway!!

TMZ Sports caught up with Gronk and chopped it up about all things Pats ... and he's super excited about the direction of his old team this offseason.

Of course, New England brought back another franchise great – former linebacker Mike Vrabel – to take the reins ... and Gronk thinks the team is making big moves.

"It’s special," Gronkowski said of the hire. "It got the fans excited, it got the Kraft family excited as well."

A big part of what’s goin’ well in Gronk's eyes is free agency – he shouted out the signing of Stefon Diggs as a particularly big move.

"It's really good for the New England Patriots because they need that number one wide receiver," he said.

But seeing a fellow player like Vrabel return to coaching isn't inspiring Gronk ... he said his life is "too good" to ever consider going that route.

"I'm just not made for that coaching life, I've seen what they go through. It's one of the most stressful jobs I would say in America," Gronkowski admitted.

But a few lucky athletes may have a chance to play for Coach Gronk someday ... if he ever has kids!!