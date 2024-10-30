Rob Gronkowski Says He Was College Friends With Fan Who Ripped Ball From Betts

The Yankee fan who ripped a foul ball from Mookie Betts' glove has ties to Rob Gronkowski ... 'cause the Patriots legend says he went to school with the guy!!

The former superstar tight end came to the realization during his appearance on the "Up & Adams Show" ... when he was checking out footage of Austin Capobianco and fellow NYY fan, John Peter, interfering with Betts after he snagged the ball out of the air.

"Well, A for effort."



Fan interference was called on this play where a Yankee fan tried to take the ball out of Mookie Betts' glove after an out. pic.twitter.com/iZ6taImncd — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 30, 2024 @MLBONFOX

Gronk had an aha moment in real time ... seemingly completely unaware of his connection to one of the fans prior to joining the show.

"That guy right there grabbing Mookie Betts' glove was my friend in college," Gronk said.

Gronk is a proud Arizona Wildcat ... and played college football in Tucson from 2007 to 2009 ... the same time Capobianco also roamed the campus.

"He was on the hockey team, the club Arizona Wildcats team ... and let me tell you, the whole hockey team -- they were absolute maniacs," Gronk said.

"Him doing that represents him very well."

OF COURSE Gronk was college friends with the #Yankees fan who interfered with Mookie Betts glove last night 😭🔊



"He's a beauty. I just wanna say congratulations for SHINING when your moment came."@RobGronkowski @heykayadams @Yankees pic.twitter.com/dqRPpI1job — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) October 30, 2024 @UpAndAdamsShow

The four-time Super Bowl champ also praised Capobianco for making the most of his viral moment ... saying Austin has always been about his teams and will do anything to see them succeed.

"He is all in for his teams," Gronk said, "He is all in for the Yankees."

Now, Gronk isn't defending Austin -- he feels the move was bad for sports -- but understands that fans, like Capobianco, will go to extremes.

Unfortunately for Capobianco and Peter, they were booted from the venue ... missing out on the home team's first win of the World Series.