Rob Gronkowski Says Bill Belichick Has Open Invite to Gronk Beach Party

Rob Gronkowski is set to let loose at his Gronk Beach party in Las Vegas on WrestleMania Sunday ... and even though Bill Belichick is busy getting the Tar Heels ready for the 2025 season -- he says his old coach AND his girl have an open invite!!

TMZ Sports caught up with the Super Bowl champion ahead of his Sin City shindig to cap off WWE's biggest weekend of the year ... and while Flo Rida is slated to perform, Gronk teased the music lineup is just the beginning.

"We're going to have a lot of other special little tricks and treats going on as well," he said.

"Maybe, you know, I'm from Buffalo, all Bills Mafia, they jump through tables. So maybe on top of that, WWE in the ring wrestlers, they jump through tables, get body slammed through tables, so it might be right for me to finally go through my first table since I've been a kid."

Gronk Beach is a staple rager at this point ... but it's extra special this time around, as it's AFTER Sunday's festivities in the ring -- so it's turning from a darty into a narty at LIV Beach at Fontainebleau Las Vegas.

We had to ask if one of those special tricks up Gronk's sleeve would be the University of North Carolina head football coach's presence ... as Belichick swung by his big beach bash with his ex-girlfriend Linda Holliday when it was in Miami in 2020.

"Coach Belichick has an invite to any of my events or parties that I ever have rest of my life," Gronk said.

He knows, though, odds are it'll be a stretch for the 72-year-old to make the event ... with the Heels kicking off the season 140 days from now.

But if Jordon Hudson can persuade him to take Monday off ... they have a pretty damn good offer waiting for them!!

"He will have full VIP, him and his lovely girl, and they'll get as many drinks as they would like, and they would never have to pay for a thing," the Super Bowl winning tight end said.