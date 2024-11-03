Rob Gronkowski's GF, Camille Kostek, 'Really Happy For' Gisele Amid New Pregnancy

Play video content TMZSports.com

Rob Gronkowski's girlfriend, Camille Kostek, says despite her and her man's close connection with Tom Brady, she wasn't given a heads up on Gisele Bündchen's new pregnancy ... but she says she's thrilled for model's incoming bundle of joy nonetheless.

TMZ Sports caught up with the S.I. Swimsuit star while she attended The Nights of the Jack world's biggest pumpkin event in Los Angeles earlier this week ... and she spoke with us about the shocking news that Bündchen is going to have a baby with Joaquim Valente.

She told us she found out about it just like everyone else in the public -- through the media -- even though Gronk's known GB and her famous ex for years.

That being said, Kostek is clearly harboring no bitterness toward Bündchen -- telling us, "I'm really happy for her."

"Getting pregnant is such a beautiful blessing," she added. "And I'm happy for her."

Gisele and Brady split back in 2022 ... and a short time later, she began dating Valente.

During her relationship with TB12, she had two children -- Benjamin and Vivian.