Tom Brady Posts Cryptic Message Hours After Gisele Bündchen Pregnancy News

Tom Brady posted a cryptic message to his social media on Monday ... mere hours after news broke that his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen is pregnant with her boyfriend, Joaquim Valente's, baby.

The NFL icon posted a photo on Instagram of the sunset accompanied by The Chick's remake of Fleetwood Mac's song "Landslide" ... the caption features the lyrics "Oh, mirror in the sky, what is love?"

As the song plays ... users hear, "Oh, mirror in the sky, what is love? Can the child within my heart rise above? Can I sail through the changing ocean tides?"

Many online speculate TB's post is him sharing initial feelings amid the news that Gisele is expecting with another man. Details on a precise due date for Gisele are sparse ... but as we first reported Monday -- Gisele's at least over halfway through her pregnancy.

Sources told us Gisele did tell Tom and their 2 children, 14-year-old Benjamin and 11-year-old Vivian, that she was expecting before the news broke in the media.