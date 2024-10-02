Tom Brady Shows Off Bulging Biceps After Gym Session
Tom Brady GOAT Shows Off His BBOAT ... Best Biceps Of All-Time!!!
Forget plyometrics, Tom Brady's clearly hitting the weights in retirement ... check out his arms following his latest gym session Wednesday -- dude's biceps are bulging!!!
TB12 got in the sweat sesh down in Miami on his off day from his Fox broadcasting duties ... and it's clear it was an upper-body hump day for the GOAT.
Take a look at what was underneath the sleeves of his tan shirt as he walked out of the fitness facility ... his pythons were hissin'!
Of course, we've known for a while now Brady's been improving his body drastically following the end of his football days ... as he's been seen topless and chiseled a whole lot over the last year or two.
Still, the images from his post-workout glow Wednesday are hard to ignore ... considering he was known for having such a soft and pliable bod during all his years with the Patriots.
It's unlikely we'll see more of Tom's physique over the next few days ... but you can catch his face and his vocal cords on a TV this weekend -- as he's slated to call the big Cardinals vs. 49ers game in Santa Clara on Sunday.