Tom Brady Praises A'ja Wilson After Breaking WNBA Record, She's One of One!

Greatness recognizes greatness ... and Tom Brady did just that on Thursday -- giving WNBA superstar A'ja Wilson a major shoutout after breaking the single-season scoring record.

Brady -- who is arguably the GOAT of the NFL -- gave the Las Vegas Aces center her flowers on X ... singing her praises for accomplishing the feat in just 35 games.

"There are so many incredible players in the WNBA right now," Brady said minutes ago. "But there’s only one A'ja Wilson!"

Wilson got wind of the 7-time Super Bowl champ's message ... and thanked him for the kind words.

Brady kept it short and sweet on why she's in a league of her own right now, but given her resume -- it ain't all that hard to understand why.

Wilson -- the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 draft -- is a 2-time WNBA champion and Finals MVP ... and has racked up 6 All-Star, 3 All-WNBA First Team and two WNBA All-Defensive First Team selections (just to name a few accolades).

Wilson, 28, has set several WNBA records as well ... including being the all-time leader in 40-point games and consecutive 20+ point games.

The 6-foot-4 athlete also won two Olympic golds with Team USA.

Before her WNBA career, she played for the South Carolina Gamecocks ... where she won the NCAA women's national championship, the John R. Wooden Award and the Naismith College Player of the Year all in the same year (2018).

Brady's gotta be loving Wilson's dominance ... as he also owns a part of the Las Vegas franchise.