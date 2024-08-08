Team USA Serenades A'ja Wilson In Paris On 28th Birthday

Play video content X/ @usabasketball

The U.S. women's basketball team serenaded star hooper A'ja Wilson ... who is celebrating her 28th trip around the sun in Paris!

The 2x WNBA champ is in France for the 2024 Olympics, and with it being Wilson's big day, the team gathered around her at practice to sing HBD -- the Stevie Wonder version!

A'ja dances a bit ... but ya gotta imagine Wilson and the rest of the women are exhausted.

Team USA beat Nigeria 88-74 on Wednesday, and A'ja dropped 20 points in the quarterfinal matchup. They'll face Australia in the semifinals on Friday ... with a trip to the gold medal game on the line.

Talk about a great birthday gift.