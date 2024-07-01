WNBA Star A'ja Wilson Gets Pride Month Cake For Aces Teammates, 'Hooray You Gay'

Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson wasn't about to let Pride Month come and go without a big celebration ... showing love for her LGBTQ teammates by getting them a hilarious cake!!

The two-time WNBA MVP showed off the special gesture on Instagram on Sunday ... saying it's something she does every year -- but this one took the cake. Literally.

The tasty treat is decked out in rainbows, disco balls and scissors ... and features the words "Hooray you gay" in the center.

Wilson was proud of the results ... saying, "this years cake was top tier and straight to the point for em."

She further explained it can be quite the challenge to have her vision come to fruition every year ... but gave a shoutout to 2 B Loved Cheesecakes for executing it to perfection.

Wilson's teammate Sydney Colson was thrilled with the cake ... thanking the former first-overall pick for being an "A'lly."

It appears Wilson presented the gift around the Aces' Pride Night event on June 11 ... so it really was a special bash for the community.