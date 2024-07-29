Team USA Women's Hoops Trolled With Caitlin Clark Sign At Olympics

A Team Japan supporter used Caitlin Clark's absence from the Olympics to direct some trash talk toward the Red, White and Blue on Monday ... with the clever fan making a sign referencing the team's decision not to bring the Indiana Fever star along for the ride.

The little poster was spotted ahead of A'ja Wilson and Co.'s opening matchup against Japan in the preliminary round of the 2024 Paris Games ... and it read, "You need Caitlin Clark to beat us!"

Team USA 👀 a sign that reads, “You need Caitlin Clark to beat us.” USA-Japan tipping off shortly. pic.twitter.com/ymyJ6mSuXQ — Kerith Burke (@KerithBurke) July 29, 2024 @KerithBurke

Some of the Team USA players peeped the diss ... including Brittney Griner and Wilson, who pointed it out and had funny reactions during warmups.

Of course, the roast stems from all the controversy leading up to the 2024 Paris Games ... as Clark -- the No. 1 overall pick of the 2024 WNBA Draft -- was left off Team USA's 12-player roster, despite being one of the biggest names in the sport.

Even though CC was cool with it, her fans were pissed ... with many calling out the selection committee over the apparent snub.

Team USA stood by the decision, though ... with honchos explaining the reasoning behind looking elsewhere.

"When you base your decision on criteria, there were other players that were harder to cut because they checked a lot more boxes," chair Jen Rizzotti said.

The women's national basketball team is one of the greatest international teams in the Olympics ... with a 72-3 record and seven-straight gold medal wins.

What's interesting ... Dawn Staley -- a member of the selection committee -- admitted over the weekend if they had a chance to revisit the conversation, Clark would be highly considered for the squad based on how she's been playing of late.

Dawn Staley, a member of the USWNT selection committee, asked about Caitlin Clark.



“If we had to do it all over again, the way that she’s playing, she would be in really high consideration of making the team because she is playing head and shoulders above a lot of people.” pic.twitter.com/hMYqTsPWzc — Scott Agness (@ScottAgness) July 28, 2024 @ScottAgness

Regardless, the fan's trolling didn't work ... as USA took the 102-76 win over Japan.