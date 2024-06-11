Team USA Exec Defends Leaving Caitlin Clark Off Olympics Roster

Team USA selection committee chair Jen Rizzotti is addressing the outrage over leaving Caitlin Clark off the Olympics roster ... saying it simply came down to putting together the best possible squad -- not the most popular.

Many considered the 2024 WNBA No. 1 overall pick's omission from competing in Paris a snub ... or at least called it a bad move, as Clark's presence in the sport has attracted a ton of new fans who could tune in to the Summer Games to watch the superstar in action.

Rizzotti defended the team on Tuesday ... and specifically spoke about Clark.

"It would be irresponsible for us to talk about her in a way other than how she would impact the play of the team," Rizzotti said.

"Because it wasn't the purview of our committee to decide how many people would watch or how many people would root for the U.S. It was our purview to create the best team we could for [Coach] Cheryl [Reeve]."

In other words, Rizzotti said clout didn't play a factor in the selection process -- just hoop -- and at this point in the rookie's career, it just wasn't time to call her name.

There were also rumblings Clark was left off the team due to her popularity and the demand to give her playing time that would come with it ... but Rizzotti seemingly denied any outside noise played a factor at all.

"Here’s the basketball criteria that we were given as a committee and how do we evaluate our players based on that?” Rizzotti added about the decision-making process. "And when you base your decision on criteria, there were other players that were harder to cut because they checked a lot more boxes."

"Then sometimes it comes down to position, style of play for Cheryl [Reeve] and then sometimes a vote."

Despite Clark's absence from the roster, it's a STACKED year for the Red, White and Blue -- with names like Brittney Griner, Sabrina Ionescu, Kelsey Plum, Breanna Stewart, A'Ja Wilson and Jewell Loyd joining the team.

Diana Taurasi will also be making her sixth appearance for Team USA.