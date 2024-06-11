Caitlin Clark Mocked By WNBA Star After Foul Call

The critique of Caitlin Clark by her WNBA peers continued on Monday night ... when a Sun player was so pissed over the way the rookie appeared to embellish a foul call -- she actually mocked her right on the court.

The moment happened during the Fever's game against Connecticut at Mohegan Sun Arena ... when in the second quarter of the tilt, DiJonai Carrington nudged a driving Clark, and was whistled for a foul.

Carrington clearly believed the Indiana guard flopped to get the call ... so she taunted her. She threw her head and neck back to imitate the exaggerated motions that Clark made on the play -- which seemed to tick off the former Iowa superstar.

Caitlin was still able to knock down her ensuing free throws ... but Carrington got the last laugh on the night against the rookie to say the least.

Dijonai Carrington STRIPS Caitlin Clark and gets to the rack with a buzzer beater 🔥



Connecticut limited Clark to just 10 points -- all of which came in the first half. Clark was later benched in the second half, as the Fever got down huge on the scoreboard. Ultimately, the Sun came out on top, 89-72.

Clark and the Fever are now just 3-10 on the season.

The loss is just the latest low point for Clark ... who was not only hit with a cheap-shot foul by Chennedy Carter earlier this month, but she was left off the Team USA Olympics roster too.