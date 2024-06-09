Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Caitlin Clark Breaks Silence on Olympic Basketball Snub

Caitlin Clark Addresses Team USA Snub ... Get That Gold, Girls!!!

Caitlin Clark's addressing the snub heard round the world ... getting candid about missing out on the Olympics after she was shockingly left off the roster.

The first-round pick addressed all the hubbub Sunday ... and, she says she's totally cool with the choice -- expressing her excitement for the players who did make the team.

Clark said, in part, "I know it’s the most competitive team in the world and I know it could’ve gone either way, me being on the team or me not being on the team. I’m excited for them, gonna be rooting them on to win gold."

CC adds the Olympic squad's a long-term goal ... so, sounds like she's got her sights set on 2028 out here in Los Angeles.

caitlin clark mad getty
While Clark's taking the news in strides, her fans still aren't happy about her exclusion ... as we told you, tons of her supporters online were flaming the team for leaving Cait off.

However, other women's basketball fans noted the team's just stacked this year -- boasting stars like A'Ja Wilson, Breanna Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu, and Brittney Griner ... so, even a generational talent like Clark wasn't a shoo-in.

caitlin clark with fever coach christie sides
BTW ... Clark may be singing "Kumbaya" publicly, but Indiana Fever head coach Christie Sides tells a slightly different story -- saying Team USA "woke a monster" by breezing past her.

The Fever play the Connecticut Sun tomorrow ... and, it sounds like a determined Clark's coming for 'em.

