Magic Johnson Praises Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese, 'Doing Great Things' For WNBA

Magic Johnson tells TMZ Sports he's loving what he's seeing from Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese so far in the WNBA ... praising the rookies for how they're transitioning to the pros.

We spoke briefly with the NBA legend out in L.A. this week as he was getting hounded by autograph seekers ... and he made it clear, he's a big fan of the W's newest stars.

He said emphatically they're "doing great things" -- helping their league explode in popularity.

As for how they've handled some of the unwanted attention they've been getting -- if you missed it, Clark was bodychecked by Chennedy Carter in a game earlier this month, while Reese was slammed to the ground by Alyssa Thomas in another -- he appreciated the way they've battled through it all.

When it came time to dole out some advice ... Magic -- who played his entire 13-year NBA career with the Los Angeles Lakers -- said it's pretty simple ... keep doin' what you're doin' and everything will work itself out.