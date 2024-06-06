Angel Reese, Sky Teammates Claim Chennedy Carter Harassed Outside Hotel

Angel Reese and her Chicago Sky teammates claim a relentless camera guy harassed Chennedy Carter outside their Washington, D.C. hotel on Wednesday ... praising their security staffers for stepping in and de-escalating the situation.

A number of Sky hoopers went to X to share their side of the interaction ahead of Thursday's contest against the Mystics ... with several saying the photog crossed the line when trying to speak with Carter about her recent flagrant foul on Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark over the weekend.

It appears the account that posted the original video of the blog reporter asking Chennedy Carter questions got nuked.



Here is the video of what transpired during the incident today regarding Chennedy Carter, Angel Reese, Chicago Sky, and Caitlin Clark. pic.twitter.com/EVWIn5g9cS — Adam Stroller (@StrollerAdam) June 6, 2024 @StrollerAdam

A clip of the alleged moment was briefly posted to the photog's social media account ... but was later deleted.

While the video doesn't seem to show anything out of a standard paparazzi conversation, forward Michaela Onyenwere alleges several disparaging comments were edited out of it.

Chennedy Carter scores and gives a shoulder to Caitlin Clarkpic.twitter.com/nQxkw1rvhH — ✶ Ⓜ️𝕒𝕣𝕔𝕦𝕤 ▶️ ✶ (@_MarcusD3_) June 1, 2024 @_MarcusD3_

"Interesting how the video posted was edited and doesn't include when he harassed our staff while calling us 'ghetto b******' and saying 'women’s sports isn’t s***,'" Onyenwere said.

"We are not about to normalize things like that."

Reese also commented on the whole ordeal ... saying, "finding out our teams hotel to pull with a camera as we get off the bus and put it in my teammates face & HARASS her is NASTY WORK."

"This really is outta control and needs to STOP."

Dealing with cameras is something that comes with the territory of being a famous athlete ... but it's clear the Sky players felt this experience was straight-up unprofessional.

"WOW!!! Thank GOD for security," Sky forward Isabelle Harrison added on social media. "My teammate being harassed at our hotel is insane! Couldn't even step off the bus!!!"