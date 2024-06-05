Angel Reese Ejected From Sky Vs. Liberty Game ... Over Tiff With Ref

Angel Reese was not on the floor for the last couple minutes of the Sky's game Tuesday night ... and it's all 'cause a ref booted her from the action for bickering over a call.

The Chicago star's spat with the game official happened with 2:31 left in the fourth quarter of the Sky's tilt with the New York Liberty at Wintrust Arena.

Angel Reese was ejected from tonight's game following this exchange with the referee. pic.twitter.com/rOMo1Wdwja — Marquee Sky (@SkyMarquee) June 5, 2024 @SkyMarquee

The 22-year-old was whistled for a personal foul ... and she made it clear immediately she didn't agree with the call. She appeared to hurl some words at the ref -- before waving him off in disgust. However, after she made the motion with her hand, the official quickly called her for two technical fouls, and threw her out of the game.

Reese seemed surprised by the response -- raising her arms as if to say, "What'd I do?" ... but, eventually, she walked off the floor. The Sky would go on to lose the game without her, 88-75.

After the contest, lead official Maj Forsberg said the ejection was due to "disrespectfully addressing" the ref and also "waving her hand in dismissal."

Plenty, though, didn't seem to agree with the decision. NBA star Lonzo Ball, who was courtside for the action, posted on his X page he'd pay any fine that Reese received for the encounter.

Sky coach Teresa Weatherspoon, meanwhile, said in the postgame news conference she never received an explanation for what happened with her rookie.

"I don't know to this moment what has happened," she stated.

The game was the first time Reese had taken the court since Chicago's controversial contest with the Indiana Fever over the weekend. Reese was seen cheering as her teammate, Chennedy Carter, fouled Caitlin Clark. She also had a physical moment of her own with Clark during the game.

Here's an extended look at the Caitlin Clark - Chennedy Carter incident, there was more to it than the shoulder check and Clark was clearly talking to her on the way back up the floor from the prior basket by Indiana pic.twitter.com/1XG1RyzTw4 — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) June 1, 2024 @cjzero

On Monday, she made even more waves ... telling reporters at a Sky practice she feels like she deserves credit for making the WNBA popular now, not just Clark.

Play video content Chicago Sky