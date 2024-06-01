Angel Reese Applauds Cheap Shot on Caitlin Clark During Sky-Fever Game

Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever got the win against the Chicago Sky on Saturday but boy, things got physical .... including a cheap shot that sent the number one pick to the hardwood, drawing applause from rival Angel Reese!

It was a full house at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis for the first WNBA match-up between Reese and Clark ... and they picked up right where they left things off in college!

The game was intense, and the Fever was thrilled to come away with their second win of the season. Clark wasn't happy with the body check from Angel's teammate, Chennedy Carter.

Angel Reese got hyped seeing Caitlin Clark take a cheap shot 😬



pic.twitter.com/U5Hu6VQUDf — College Basketball Report (@CBKReport) June 1, 2024 @CBKReport

The controversial play went down in the third quarter of the tight game ... when Clark was waiting for the inbound pass. Out of nowhere, Chennedy shoved Clark hard enough to send her crashing to the floor.

Reese was on the bench at the time, but jumped out of her seat, applauding in response to the hard foul.

Angel also got a piece of Clark, too ... appearing to throw her arm at CC in the 4th quarter, again sending her to the ground.

Now another Sky player with a cheap shot on Caitlin Clark. Angel Reese with the elbow and then stare down. That’s not basketball. pic.twitter.com/gXwPcaatY8 — Scott Agness (@ScottAgness) June 1, 2024 @ScottAgness

Despite the physical play, Clark's Fever won 71-70 -- their second victory of the season.

Angel scored 8 points and grabbed 13 points, while Caitlin had 11 points and 8 rebounds.

It's been a constant theme of the young, most-watched WNBA season ... Clark's been constantly getting beaten up on the floor. So far, it's been allowed to happen by and large.