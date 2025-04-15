Travis Kelce Trains With High Schoolers, Sweats It Out In Georgia

Travis Kelce's quiet offseason finally has a bit of noise in it ... the Chiefs tight end was spotted out in Georgia over the weekend -- getting in a training session with some high school football stars.

The 34-year-old, who's kept a low-profile since February, hit up Chamblee Charter H.S. to run some routes with NFL legend Jamal Lewis' son, Jazz, and take a look at a pic the younger Lewis posted following their workout -- Kelce sure got his sweat on.

Travis' tank top appeared soaked ... and Jazz -- a wideout in the class of 2028 -- was pumped about the time the two got to share on the Chamblee gridiron.

"Got some good work in with Travis Kelce this past week," Jazz said, "learned a lot from the Super Bowl legend."

The school's quarterback, Brayden Doss, also shared a snap with the three-time SB champion ... and captioned the pic, "thanks for everything."

There was no sign of Taylor Swift at the field ... but that's become quite the norm for the couple since Kansas City's Super Bowl loss to the Eagles, as they've barely been seen out together over the last two months.