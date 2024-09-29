Travis Kelce's Teammates Wear Shirts Supporting Star Amid Slow Start

Travis Kelce might be feeling the criticism online ... but, he was only feeling love in his locker room Sunday -- 'cause his teammates wore shirts to back their captain.

CBS Sports reporter Tracy Wolfson posted pics of the tight end's colleagues decked out in black t-shirts with photos of the star adorning the front and back of the gear.

According to her, the shirts were purchased by K.C. wide receiver Rashee Rice "to honor their leader and a guy who has mentored all of them."

Worth noting ... the shirts were made by Dreamathon -- the name is written on the back -- which the Chiefs previously bought shirts from in support of running back Isiah Pacheco who was injured earlier this month.

While Kelce was feeling the love from his teammate ... his actual love couldn't make it to the game it seems. No Taylor Swift sighting at SoFi stadium today -- and, nothing online indicating she's there.

It's the second game in a row Taylor's skipped. Remember, she didn't make the trek down to Atlanta last week to watch Kelce's team beat up on the Falcons despite going to the first two weeks of the season.

Of course, Taylor's receiving her own level of criticism because of Kelce's slow start to the year ... with some beginning to brand the pop star as cursed.

Kelce's doing his part to put those rumors to rest BTW ... coming up with a huge 38-yard catch early on -- his longest of the season.