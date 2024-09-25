Whoopi Goldberg Tells Fans Blaming Travis Kelce's Woes On Taylor Swift To 'Shut Up!'

Play video content ABC

Whoopi Goldberg says haters blaming Taylor Swift for Travis Kelce's early season struggles need to pipe down ASAP ... bluntly telling them all this week to "shut up!"

The 68-year-old TV personality sent the message loud and clear while talking about the Chiefs star's woes on "The View."

She said it's outrageous fans think Swift's played any role in Kelce having just eight catches for 69 yards through three games ... and she wants the chatter to halt right now.

"Grow up, y'all," she said. "Grow up! Stop putting this on her. Your team is fine, your team is doing well. Shut up!"

Goldberg's co-hosts couldn't have agreed more ... with many of them calling it a sexist and tired take from misogynistic fans.

Whoopi, though, surmised it actually stemmed from something more political.

"I'm blaming MAGA," she said. "I think it's them 'cause they're mad that she is not supporting you-know-who."

Regardless, everyone on the set was in agreement that the finger-pointing should go to anyone but Travis' famous girlfriend.

As for Kelce, it seems he would concur with the ladies on the show ... as he said on his "New Heights" podcast on Wednesday he's not panicking at all about his lack of production.

While he acknowledged he'd like to see the ball more -- he insisted winning "is always going to be the goal."