Travis Kelce Brushes Off Slow Start, Says Winning's All That Matters

Travis Kelce's making it crystal clear -- he is not dejected over his slow start to the 2024 season ... saying as long as the Chiefs are winning, he's a happy camper.

The three-time Super Bowl champ only has eight catches for 69 yards this year ... and after cameras caught him looking sad as hell on the sidelines of Kansas City's game against Atlanta on Sunday night -- many have wondered if it's all starting to wear on him.

But the future Hall of Famer downplayed his lack of production during a conversation with his brother, Jason Kelce, on Wednesday's episode of "New Heights" ... explaining he only cares about victories.

"I've had a lot of catches in this league, man," he said. "I'm not worried about, you know, the catches and the yards, and all of that."

He did acknowledge he's having "the most fun" when he's Patrick Mahomes' favorite target -- but he went on to insist winning "is always going to be the goal."

Jason admitted it's been frustrating for him to watch ... especially as detractors make up theories for his little brother's lackluster first three games. But as a guy who's gone through his own ups and downs, he's just sure it'll all flip soon.

"I can't f***ing wait for it to turn," Jason said.