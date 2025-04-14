Stefon Diggs Gets Dance From Cardi B At Club, Offset Breaks His Silence

Things are heating up between Cardi B and Stefon Diggs ... the pair was once again spotted together (this time in an NYC club), with the rapper giving the football star a sexy dance!

Offset, Cardi's ex-hubby, even weighed in on the budding rumored romance.

Fresh off signing a $69 million deal with the Patriots, Diggs hit up a Manhattan nightspot with the "WAP" rapper ... where she was seen giving him a seductive lap dance.

It's not the first time the two stars have been seen out in public. They spent Valentine's Day together in Miami (we posted video at the time).

Of course, most fans believe this is more than just a friendship ... and some took the opportunity to troll Offset, who split with Cardi in August.

"Offset punching air," someone wrote on DJ Akademiks' IG page, reacting to the video.

But, Offset says that ain't the case ... writing, "I'm happy for her!!"

Not everyone is buying Offset's response, especially given the messy back-and-forth after the split last year.