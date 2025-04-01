Cardi B, Raising Cane's & Ipsy Pull Off Skincare Prank

Play video content

Cardi B's skincare routine just happens to also be edible -- thanks to Raising Cane's and Ipsy's new "Moisturizing Sauce!!!"

The superstar rapper was given the dubious honor of being the first to sample the new, delicious "cream" on Tuesday ... a familiar salmon-colored salve packed inside a beauty jar.

Cardi gushed as she lathered her face -- and breasts -- with the non-greasy, non-sticky goop she bragged also smelled like chicken.

If her makeup ad sounds ridiculous -- it's because it's an April Fool's joke to promote Cane's sauce.

Cardi and Raising Cane's CEO Todd Graves were able to spend quality time together inside their suite at this year's Super Bowl, where the idea was conceived.