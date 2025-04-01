Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Cardi B, Raising Cane's & Ipsy Pull Off Skincare Prank

Cardi B April Fool's Bit With Raising Canes Skincare So Good, Smells Like Chicken!!!

DELICIOUS MOISTURIZER???

Cardi B's skincare routine just happens to also be edible -- thanks to Raising Cane's and Ipsy's new "Moisturizing Sauce!!!"

The superstar rapper was given the dubious honor of being the first to sample the new, delicious "cream" on Tuesday ... a familiar salmon-colored salve packed inside a beauty jar.

Cardi gushed as she lathered her face -- and breasts -- with the non-greasy, non-sticky goop she bragged also smelled like chicken.

If her makeup ad sounds ridiculous -- it's because it's an April Fool's joke to promote Cane's sauce.

Cardi and Raising Cane's CEO Todd Graves were able to spend quality time together inside their suite at this year's Super Bowl, where the idea was conceived.

Feel free to follow Cardi's tutorial rubbing Cane's sauce on your face ... but it's probably better served in your mouth!!!

