Cardi B & Tasha K Agree Bankruptcy Plan, $3.9M Judgment Still On

Tasha K was able to get out of bankruptcy with a payment plan ... but she still has to pay up on the $3.9M judgment she lost in her case against Cardi B ... this according to new legal docs obtained by TMZ Hip Hop.

On Wednesday, a bankruptcy judge signed off on Tasha K's plan ... Tasha K will make payments to Cardi from her income she brings in from her projects over time to satisfy the judgment Cardi got in her lawsuit against the blogger.

The "Bodak Yellow" rapper's inner circle also got some protection in the form of a non-disparagement clause, which bars Tasha from making any derogatory or defamatory comments about Cardi and her family.

To ensure things go smoothly, Tasha will also have to submit copies of her tax returns to Cardi's lawyer and file quarterly reports with the court about the income she's generating while the plan is in effect.

Play video content

If you recall, there was even a time when Cardi was considering letting Tasha off the hook ... but it looks like that time has since passed.