Cardi B Twerks Hard, Life of the Party at Super Bowl Bash

Cardi B is shaking up Super Bowl weekend -- literally -- busting out a next-level twerk session onstage in New Orleans.

The rapper turned a pre-Super Bowl party into her own personal twerk fest -- bending over, shaking it up, and serving moves like she had zero cares to give.

Cardi had all eyes on her as she showed off her moves, even documenting the fun on her IG Stories. And judging by the clips, she wasn’t done after one party -- she hit up at least two that night!

Cardi’s been in full party mode since landing in NOLA -- all while hyping up her vodka-infused Whipshots collab with Fat Tuesday.