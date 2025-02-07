Cardi B's Whipshots Collabs With Fat Tuesday for World’s Largest Daiquiri

The Big Game is in the Big Easy and Cardi B is teaming up with a famous booze brand to make history ... in the form of a 350-gallon daiquiri the world has never seen.

Fat Tuesday and Cardi B's Whipshots are getting the party started in New Orleans for Super Bowl LIX with the world's biggest daiquiri ... a monstrosity of a cocktail that was six months in the making.

Play video content Fat Tuesday

A marvel of engineering, the 350-gallon cocktail lives within a 22-foot tall container made from solid steel. The drink features a Fat Tuesday frozen mix and it's topped off with Whipshots, Cardi's vodka-infused whipped cream.

Jeff Beacher -- the showman behind the famed Beacher's Madhouse -- is the guy pulling all the strings here ... we're told he invested over $250,000 to pull this off, with six months of engineering needed to bring this idea to life.

The massive drink was poured Friday morning at Fat Tuesday on Bourbon Street ... but it's too big for revelers to consume. Instead, it's serving as a prop for photo ops.

Fat Tuesday will be serving smaller versions of the world's largest daiquiri all night at its pre-Super Bowl party ... 18-oz yards filled with strawberry margarita made from Don Julio 1942 tequila.

The drinks are called the Royal Rita, in honor of Cardi.