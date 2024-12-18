Cardi B Demands Offset Sign Divorce Papers After He Lectures Her
Whatever truce Cardi B and Offset drummed up for his birthday weekend last week is out the window now ... the unhappily married rap stars decided to go at each other's throats on Wednesday!!!
Offset set it off on X, accusing Cardi of spinning narratives for her Bardi Gang fanbase as if she's some super-hoe who's been victimized by her bitter divorce.
Just like he did at the top of the year, Offset urged Cardi to focus on releasing her long-delayed sophomore album and not another guy's schlong.
Cardi didn't take the slander and demanded her hubby of 7 years unchain her -- and sign the divorce papers!!!
Offset replied when she allowed him joint custody of the children, he'll John Hancock the legal docs ... but gave her an earful about looking burnt out on the clubs.
The "Bodak Yellow" rap star just had a mini-altercation with a troll outside a strip club in Miami last weekend ... it's unclear if Offset is referencing this moment or speaking in general.