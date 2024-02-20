Offset Pushes for Cardi B To Release Sophomore Album After 6-Year Delay

Offset is campaigning for Cardi B to get her butt back in the studio a release her 2nd album ... it's been nearly 6 years and she's acting like a scaredy cat!!!

On Tuesday morning, Offset teased fans with a preview of Cardi's unreleased music by muting the sound but still throwing on the screw-face to give off the impression the track was too hot to handle.

Play video content Instagram / @offsetyrn

He motivated Cardi further captioning the post, "Stop being scary and drop the album sh*t goes crazy 🔥🔥🔥🔥 @iamcardib"

Cardi made history with 2018's "Invasion of Privacy" album -- the first album to have all songs get certified platinum but has cited anxiety as the reason for the lengthy delay.

Play video content

A year ago, Cardi scrubbed her IG account to start the album rollout ... eventually releasing her "Bongos" collab with Megan Thee Stallion ... but that buzz has since crashed and burned despite Cardi adding a bit of elbow grease to the promo effort.

Offset's been supportive from afar amid his separation from Cardi.

Play video content TMZ.com