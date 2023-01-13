Cardi B Teases First Album in Nearly 5 Years, 'Y'all Ready???'

Cardi B is set to have a big 2023 musically — her long-awaited sophomore album is being cut as we speak!!!

Fans' suspicions about an Instagram page with the handle @albumcb2 were confirmed when the account shared an IG Story with Cardi in the studio -- originally posted by her longtime A&R guy, Brooklyn Johnny.

The @albumcb2 page still has a bare-bones look to it and, for now, Cardi is the only follow.

Cardi’s new project has some big ‘Red Bottoms’ to fill. Her debut, 2018’s “Invasion of Privacy” ... went 3x platinum and spawned 2 Diamond-selling singles “Bodak Yellow” and “I Like It,” featuring Bad Bunny and J Balvin.

The album appeared to be ready in July 2022 when she linked with Ye and Lil Durk for her "Hot Sh*t" single, but she declared she wasn't ready for her privacy to be invaded once again.

That being said, there's no better time to launch a new project than when you have a Super Bowl ad coming.