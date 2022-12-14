Offset Celebrates 31st Birthday with Cardi B in Jamaica

Play video content Instagram / @iamcardib

Offset is finding reasons to smile again ... hanging with his wife Cardi B, her sister Hennessy and other friends and fam during his 31st celebration in Jamaica.

The Migos rapper puffed on a massive J Wednesday as he was serenaded with Stevie Wonder's "Happy Birthday" song ... capping off a feast of giant lobsters and other various seafood at the Lobster Dave Seafood Restaurant and Sports Bar in Ocho Rios.

Cardi hypnotized Offset with sexy looks all night ... and the group took shots and danced the night away in the Jamaican moonlight!!!

Offset's had a rough 2022 due to the untimely death of his Migos brother Takeoff ... with Cardi even admitting she was in a hopeless bind attempting to cheer up her hubby.

Grief doesn't end overnight ... but at least Offset is feeling the love today!!!