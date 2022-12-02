Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Offset Performs for First Time Since Takeoff's Death, Cardi B by His Side

Offset 1st Performance Since Takeoff's Death ... Cardi B Shows Support

12/2/2022 7:33 AM PT
Offest and Cardi B Party At E11even During Art Basel
Offset is finally ready to return to rap, he hit the stage in Miami for his first gig since Takeoff was shot and killed -- and he honored his fellow Migos member during the Miami performance.

Cardi B was with her husband at E11EVEN Thursday night for the club's Art Basel bash.

OFFSET ONSTAGE
Although, Offset was back doing what he does, he immediately set the tone ... telling the crowd, "We're doing this for my brother, for Takeoff ... let's do this s***!"

chance the rapper
Off the stage, Offset and Cardi seemed to be having a blast, dancing and drinking throughout the night -- and Chance the Rapper was also in the building to see Offset do his thing.

Offset tossed dollar bills up in the air, too, as he performed hits like Migos' "Bad and Boujee" and "Clout" ... his collab with Cardi.

As we reported, Offset broke his silence on the loss of Takeoff a couple of weeks back ... writing about the "unbearable" pain he's been left with since the rapper's death.

Remembering Takeoff
Cardi also spoke out about Takeoff, saying "I am heartbroken but I am grateful for all the precious memories we got to share while you were here with us."

They made sure his presence was felt last night in Miami.

