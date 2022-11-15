Migos' Offset Breaks Silence on Takeoff's Death, 'Feels Like a Nightmare'

Offset is breaking his silence on the death of Takeoff ... saying the pain he's left with after his cousin and groupmate's murder is "unbearable."

Offset took to Instagram Tuesday saying it "doesn't feel real" to be talking about his family member under such tragic circumstances, writing, "My heart is shattered and I have so many things to say, but I can't find the words" ... adding he's been waking up from his sleep recently, hoping it's just a dream -- but adds "it's reality, and reality feels like a nightmare."

He recalls all the times they'd see each other, wishing they could do so many things together just one more time ... writing, "You have left a hole in my heart that will never be filled."

He ends by asking for strength from Takeoff, hoping to get "a lil sign or a beautiful dream" from him soon -- tagging the post with, "I love you forever, 4L and after."