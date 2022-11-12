Cardi B Talks About 'Pain and Sorrow' of Takeoff's Death after Memorial

Offset was consoling mourners and they were consoling him after the incredibly emotional memorial service for Takeoff.

Offset was in a parking garage outside the State Farm Arena in Atlanta Friday, hugging friends and receiving it right back as they absorbed the tragedy of their dear friend.

The service was packed with friends, family and fans ... among them, Cardi B.

Cardi has not spoken about the death of her husband's compadre and her dear friend, until now. She posted this ... "Takeoff your untimely passing has brought a great deal of pain and sorrow to so many lives. The impact you had in this world was so considerable and we have struggled to grasp this tragedy. I am heartbroken but I am grateful for all the precious memories we got to share while you were here with us."

She went on ... "This has truly been a nightmare and the pain is incomparable. The emptiness your brothers are feeling is unbearable and I pray that you give Offset ,Quavo, and your friends and family the strength to keep going as they are trying to cope with this loss. I believe that angels send signs and beautiful dreams to loved ones to assure them that they’re watching them and they’re okay and happy…send your mom some of those 🙏🏽."

Cardi made it clear ... she's not just a close friend of the Migos member who was gunned down nearly 2 weeks ago ... "As a Migos fan it hurts me to look at pictures and videos of y’all together, and hearing y’all songs that changed the music industry and moved the culture and had the clubs lit 🔥. It hurts because I know it will never be the same again—but I know your bros and y’all fans will make sure the world never forgets the impact you made."